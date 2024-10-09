The best places to pick pumpkins in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Fall is in full swing, and there is no better way to celebrate than picking the very best apples and pumpkins in the DMV. Here are some of the top contenders to fulfill your pumpkin patch and apple orchard dreams.

BLUEMONT, Va. - Great Country Farms at 18780 Foggy Bottom Road spans 400 acres at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains and is offering a variety of festivities for guests to enjoy. While the farm's apple picking season is wrapping up on Oct. 6, its Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival is happening now through Oct. 31. Wagon rides to pick pumpkins are offered from 9:15 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for guests to pick their perfect pumpkin. Book tickets in advance at reduced rates on the Great Country Farms website or purchase tickets at the gate. Pumpkins are sold separately and are not included with festival admission.

MT. AIRY, Md. - Located just an hour outside of downtown DC at 5501 Detrick Road, Gaver Farm is hosting its Fall Fun Fest until Nov. 5. The festival features both pumpkin and apple picking, with admission at $23 for weekends in October and $14.50 for weekdays. Pumpkin picking is offered every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 37 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squash are available to pick, whether you are searching for carving pumpkins, mini pumpkins or something entirely unique. Prices range from $2.00 each for under 2 pounds, $3.50 each from 2-5 pounds and an additional $.65 per pound over 5 pounds. Apple picking is offered at the festival on Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cameo, Empire and Fuji apples are currently available to pick at $25 a peck or $40 a half bushel. If you are unable to pick your own pumpkins or apples but still want the fall orchard experience, the Farm Market offers a wide selection of already-picked produce to choose from.

MARKHAM, Va. - Stribling Orchard features a historic property at 11587 Poverty Hollow Lane to select your best apples and pumpkins. The orchard is open for picking rain or shine Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. While they are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, they will be open on Monday, Oct. 14. According to Stribling, its orchard will remain open for about two more weeks, and currently offers Gold Delicious, Stayman and York apples. Its 2024 season apple prices are $2.00 per pound and $20 per peck. Its pumpkin prices range from $0.59 per pound for large pumpkins, $0.89 per pound for heirloom pumpkins and $4.95 each for pie pumpkins.

BROOKEVILLE, Md. - Sharp's at Waterford Farm at 4003 Jennings Chapel Road offers a wide variety of pumpkins to pick and hosts events throughout the fall season. From Sept. 28 until Nov. 3, the farm is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information about fall weekend events which include hayrides, animal feedings and dog-friendly days can be found on the farm's website.

CENTREVILLE, Va. - Hidden Gems Farm at 6745 Bull Run Post is just 30 minutes from downtown DC. The family-owned and operated working farm offers a pumpkin patch open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no reservations required starting Oct. 5. The pumpkin patch has a $1 entrance fee, and pumpkin prices vary depending on size. The farm also has a farm store featuring goat milk products, pasture raised eggs, grass fed meats and more.

WOODBINE, Md. - Larriland Farm sits one hour north of downtown DC at 2415 Woodbine Road and offers an expansive selection of pumpkins and apples waiting to make your fall complete. Entry into the pick-your-own fields begins at 9 a.m. and ends one half-hour before closing. Large-group hayrides to the pumpkin field are offered on weekdays during October and require a reservation through the Hayride Hotline at 410-489-7034. The farm's hours from late May to October are Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make sure to visit by the first Sunday in November before the fields close until spring.

BERRYVILLE, Va. - One hour and 15 minutes from downtown DC in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Mackintosh Fruit Farm offers pumpkins and Fuji, Pink Lady and Evercrisp apples throughout the month of October. Pick-your-own hours range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. After picking, stop by the farm's Cider Room to try a local hard cider, wine or craft beer paired with one of many appetizer options.

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Butler's Orchard at 22222 Davis Mill Road is about one hour away from downtown DC with apples and pumpkins available to pick on Tuesdays through Sundays during the rest of October from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekday pick-your-own visits do not require any reservation and are free to enter, while weekend online reservations are $3 per person and weekend gate reservations are $5 per person. The last reservation for pick-your-own pumpkins begins at 4 p.m. each day. Pumpkins are priced at $0.75 per pound, and be sure to purchase a reusable Butler's container when booking your pick-your-own reservation, as containers from home are not allowed.