Beryl path tracker: Could hurricane remnants impact DC this week?

Hurricane Beryl was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning after sweeping into Texas as a Category 1 storm. It brought heavy rains, powerful winds, and the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding to parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. But could the storm impact the Washington, D.C. region?

While the storm won’t reach us here in D.C., we can still expect to feel the effects of Beryl's remnants, says the FOX 5 Weather team.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says moisture from the hurricane will spread northwards causing our chances of rain to increase for Thursday and Friday. This may help cool our area off from the intense heat we've been experiencing, he said.

Though you may feel the humidity most days when you step outside, our area has been abnormally dry, and we have had serval drought warnings across the region. The rain from the remnants of Beryl may just give us a few much-needed showers.

Where is Beryl right now?

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast early Monday morning.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

After moving across the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm, Beryl regained hurricane strength shortly before moving onto the Texas coast.

Hurricane Beryl tracker

Current forecasts have Beryl’s remnants extending into Ohio and Michigan by the end of the workweek.

"By about mid-to-late week, around Thursday or so, it starts to cross to the north and west of us," Woods said. "That's when we're going to have to potentially get into some of the tropical showers out of it."

When is hurricane season?

Earlier this year, NOAA released its seasonal hurricane outlook for the Atlantic basin, and due to warm waters and a diminishing El Niño, the agency believes the year could be ferocious.

Meteorologists in Louisiana are watching for heavy, lingering bands of rain and quick, spin-up tornadoes Monday. The White House said Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had sent emergency responders, search-and-rescue teams, bottled water and other resources along the coast.

Beryl battered Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane last week, toppling trees but causing no injuries or deaths before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the Yucatan Peninsula.

Before hitting Mexico, Beryl wrought destruction in Jamaica, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Three people were reported dead in Grenada, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.