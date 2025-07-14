Ben’s Chili Bowl closing for renovations: Here’s where to get your fix in the meantime

The Brief Ben’s Chili Bowl closes July 14 for a four-month renovation. A pop-up opens July 17 across U Street to serve customers during the closure. Chili Bowl favorites remain available at 166 Giant Food stores across the region.



Ben’s Chili Bowl will close at midnight on Monday, July 14, for renovations expected to last four months. The landmark U Street eatery is planning a grand reopening in November 2025, its first major repair in more than six decades.

Ben’s Chili Bowl pop-up

To keep customers fed during the closure, the family will open a temporary pop-up location on Thursday, July 17, at 11 a.m. across the street at 1208 U St. NW. It's not yet clear if the pop-up will offer the full menu.

Ben's Chili Bowl

Retail locations

Ben’s Chili Bowl products are also available at all 166 Giant Food stores across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Offerings include Chili Con Carne, Turkey Chili, Original and Spicy Half Smokes, and the restaurant’s Famous Chili Sauce, available in hot bars and refrigerated sections.

"Ben’s has always been about more than just food. It’s also about family, community, and history," said Virginia Ali in a statement. "We’ve welcomed generations of guests through our doors, and now we’re taking this time to care for the space that has meant so much to so many. It’s time to give it some love, so it can serve another generation."

Ben's Chili Bowl

What you need to know:

Last day before closure: Monday, July 14th, 2025 (closing at midnight)

Estimated reopening: November 2025

Original Location: Ben’s Chili Bowl, 1213 U Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Pop-up location: 1208 U Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Retail availability: All 166 Giant Food located in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.