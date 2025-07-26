Beltsville man hit, killed by 16-year-old driver following alleged argument: police

The Brief A 67-year-old man was hit and killed by a 16-year-old driver, police say. The man was hit outside of his home in Beltsville. The two reportedly had an ongoing argument.



A Prince George’s County neighborhood is grieving over the death of a longtime resident who died after a teenager hit him with a car.

Police are trying to determine what exactly led up to what happened.

What we know:

Prince George's County police say 67-year-old Neville Robinson was hit by a car in front of his house on Rhode Island Avenue in Beltsville around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When police arrived, they saw Robinson in the road, suffering severe trauma.

Officers found the 16-year-old driver who hit Robinson and determined that the two had an ongoing argument.

Police say the teen drove to Robinson’s house Wednesday night and Robinson allegedly shot at the 16-year-old, as the teen was driving away.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 that they believe that someone threw eggs at Robinson's house before the shooting, and that possibly led up to what happened.

What they're saying:

"First I heard some wrestling, and then I heard a few gunshots, and then I heard a car swerving," one neighbor told FOX 5. "He was a nice guy, very friendly. He'd always talk to us when he went out in our backyard."

"I’m just speechless because I've known him since, you know, I was, like, seven years old. Every time he'd come home from work, he always had a smile on his face. He greeted me, and he was kind of like that, like another uncle to me," said another.

"This was something personal," another neighbor told FOX 5.

What's next:

Police continue to investigate and they are talking to the State’s Attorney’s Office on how to proceed.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old driver who hit Robinson has not been charged. This case is still under investigation.