Memorial Day weekend is just days away, marking the start of the summer travel season, with a record‑breaking number of travelers expected.

The Brief Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer travel season. American Airlines showed a behind‑the‑scenes look at baggage operations. Officials said not putting contact information on bags is the number one mistake.



To help flyers prepare, FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez visited Reagan National Airport, where American Airlines, the airport’s largest carrier, offered an exclusive behind‑the‑scenes look at its baggage operations.

Ramirez got to see how luggage moves through the system and the most common mistakes travelers make.

Airline officials said the number one mistake is a simple one: not putting contact information on bags, which can slow efforts to locate and verify luggage in an emergency. Over packing is another mistake, with stressed zippers and overstuffed bags more likely to burst open once they hit conveyor belts or carts.

American’s customer operations director at Reagan National, Bobby Johnson Jr., said crews handle about 16,000 bags a day. Luggage, skis, golf clubs and car seats move through three carousels and multiple conveyor belts before being loaded onto aircraft. He said his team is experienced and takes pride in treating passengers’ bags with the same care as their own.

The airline recommends checking bags early, avoiding delicate items like medication and laptops in checked luggage, and checking battery requirements. Travelers are also urged to avoid cheap plastic bags, which can crack in cold conditions, and instead use soft‑sided or more durable hard‑shell luggage. While American scans each bag, officials said many travelers also use AirTags, which the airline does not discourage.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Behind the scenes with American Airlines ahead of Memorial Day weekend