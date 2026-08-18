Beaver attack prompts expanded closure at Maryland state park

The Brief Maryland officials expanded a closure at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County after a recent beaver attack. Last week's beaver attack follows two others that happened recently at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County. A licensed trapper is now searching for beavers that officials hope to test for rabies.



Beaver attacks have led to the expanded closure of parts of a popular Maryland state park.

What we know:

On Tuesday, officials expanded the closure area at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County.

It comes after a beaver bit a 10-year-old girl last week. Officials said the child was attending a summer camp and was in the creek at the time. She is expected to be okay.

READ MORE | 3rd beaver attack in Maryland prompts closures at Seneca Creek State Park

Before that incident, there were two other recent beaver attacks. They took place at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County, more than 36 miles away, on July 26 and August 5.

Officials said the new Seneca Creek State Park closure is being made out of an abundance of caution. They added that they’ve hired a licensed trapper who is going into the closed-off areas, hoping to capture beavers so they can then be tested for rabies.

"It’s definitely very uncommon," said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Furbearer Biologist Joshua Tabora. "To say the quiet part out loud, this is now the third kind of attack in addition to the first two that happened in Cunningham Falls State Park. We’re definitely trying to take a really detailed close look at any of the similarities between the sites, but so far, the broader trends kind of evade us."

What they're saying:

At the new closure site Tuesday, signs were posted reading, "Area closed while DNR investigates a recent beaver attack."

"When I saw that sign, the first thing I thought was I would be feeling like I’m being punked," paddleboarder Jon Cayer told FOX 5 before heading into a part of the park that remained open.

He added, "Normally, that wouldn’t be something that I’d be looking out for on a paddleboard, but now I’m probably going to be keeping an extra set of eyes along the banks looking for anything that looks a little aggressive."

What's next:

Officials aren’t sure how long the closures will last.

Tabora wanted to remind people that most of the park is still open, and he said there’s no reason to believe people in those open areas are in danger.