16-year-old turns himself in for Fairfax County double shooting after argument
HYBLA VALLEY, Va. - A 16-year-old boy turned himself in to police in connection with a double shooting in Hybla Valley that left two men injured.
What we know:
Fairfax County police responded to the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Mount Vernon Plaza in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway around 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.
A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Both men were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victims and suspect knew each other and were involved in an argument when the shooting happened, according to police. Detectives identified the 16-year-old as a suspect.
On Thursday, Oct. 1, the teen turned himself in at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with discharging a weapon in a public place leading to injury. The teen is being held at the detention center, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call police at 703-246-7800, option 2.
The Source: Information in this article is from Fairfax County Police.