16-year-old turns himself in for Fairfax County double shooting after argument

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The Brief A teen turned himself in for a double shooting that injured two men in Fairfax County. The shooting played out in a Hybla Valley shopping plaza. The teen was charged with shooting a firearm in a public space causing injury, and is being held at the juvenile detention center.



A 16-year-old boy turned himself in to police in connection with a double shooting in Hybla Valley that left two men injured.

What we know:

Fairfax County police responded to the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Mount Vernon Plaza in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway around 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Both men were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims and suspect knew each other and were involved in an argument when the shooting happened, according to police. Detectives identified the 16-year-old as a suspect.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the teen turned himself in at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with discharging a weapon in a public place leading to injury. The teen is being held at the detention center, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call police at 703-246-7800, option 2.