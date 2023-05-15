Bear spotted in Stafford County tree

A warning has been issued in Stafford County after a bear was spotted in a tree on Garrisonville Road.

The Stafford County Sheriff Office posted photos of the bear Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says black bears are found throughout most of the state.

They are typically active at dusk and dawn, but can be spotted any time of day especially if food is nearby. Officials say the most common food attractants are bird feeders, garbage, and pet food. Grills, livestock feeds, compost, fruit trees, and beehives can also attract bears.

DWR officials say if you come into close contact with a bear, back away slowly. If it is up a tree, leave it alone.

Earlier this month in Maryland, wildlife officials successfully trapped and relocated a bear in the Rockville area of Montgomery County.

Here are more ways to be safe around bears.