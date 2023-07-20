Bear cub removed from tree, euthanized

WASHINGTON - Officials in Roanoke were able to remove a bear cub from a tree earlier this week.
The bear was not harmed when removed from the tree, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The plan, according to police and fire officials, was to give the bear to conservationists and relocate the bear.
Unfortunately, the Virginia Department of Wildlife resources determined the bear was malnourished and wouldn't survive in the wild. DWR then euthanized the bear cub.
A FOX 5 viewer shared video of a bear roaming in her parents front yard in Arlington near the Overlee neighborhood.
