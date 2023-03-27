Bear cub brothers make outdoor debut at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

A pair of bear cub brothers are making their outdoor debut at Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Zoo officials say the two male Andean bear cubs were born Nov. 15, 2022.

These are the first cubs born to 4-year-old mother Brienne and 9-year-old father Quito.

During the Andean bear cubs’ first exam, veterinarians measured the cubs’ length and girth. (Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

The cubs are now on exhibit near the lower entrance to American Trail.

The Zoo's Bear Cub Cam is also available for online viewing.