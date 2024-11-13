Bay Bridge renovations could limit traffic for Maryland drivers

The two spans that comprise the Bay Bridge are 50 and 70 years old. Now, FOX 5 is learning about some of the proposals for a fix or replacement.

For decades, families across the DMV headed to the beaches have loaded up for a journey to the beach. Part of that process is often some time in traffic at or near the Bay Bridge.

The State of Maryland knows it doesn’t have to be that way and started the process a few years ago about a potential fix. After initial studies, they’ve determined the bridge should remain in the same general location it is now. There was earlier consideration of other spots along the bay.

In a 50-page document, the Maryland Transportation Authority lays out the options they’re recommending at this point, and ones that they’re not.

For example, due to cost and environmental impact, the MDTA is recommending a bridge instead of a tunnel.

There are seven configurations that are being looked at most closely. Six of those options involve a new bridge and different numbers of lanes and configurations. The seventh option is a rehabilitation of the current bridge.

The MDTA is hosting three listening sessions to get feedback from drivers and stakeholders. Click here to see open house information.

"We’re hoping the public will come to provide input on the number of lanes—how big should we be building a bridge, how many lanes for the future, do we need to make it more affordable, do we need to just meet what we’re expecting or do we need to plan beyond that, and what kind of transit or shared use options," said Bruce Gartner, the Executive Director of the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The Authority plans to decide what to do by the end of 2026.

Jacqueline McLee crosses the Bay Bridge often to visit her son in Delaware. She thinks something needs to change, but 10 lanes might be too many for her.

"I don’t know what to think. It’s good and bad. It makes me nervous, that’s a lot of lanes, it’s a lot of work. I don’t know about that one," McLee said.

Jacqueline’s husband, Marny, welcomes some sort of expansion.

"There’s so much traffic flowing through here back and forth during the summer time and holidays, so it’ll definitely make a big difference and get across the bridge a little quicker," he said.

Open House Information

Virtual

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

(6-8 p.m.)

baycrossingstudy.com

Submit a Question

Anne Arundel County

Monday, December 9, 2024

(6-8 p.m.)

Broadneck High School

1265 Green Holly Dr.

Annapolis, MD 21409

Queen Anne’s County

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

(6-8 p.m.)

Kent Island High School

900 Love Point Road

Stevensville, MD 21666