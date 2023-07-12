Bastille Day: Where to celebrate in the DC area

Bastille Day, also known as "la Fête nationale'' or "le quatorze juillet", celebrates the national day of France. The 14th of July commemorates the storming of the Bastille political prison in 1789, which is generally considered the start of the French Revolution.

The French national day commemorates independence, equality, and the French spirit. There is certainly no shortage of events in the DMV celebrating Bastille Day.

Embassy of France

Welcome Bastille Day in style at the Embassy of France as they celebrate the Provence Côte d’Azur Région. Indulge in an elegant multi-course dinner, featuring regional delicacies by some of D.C.’s top chefs. Visitors will be greeted by champagne and pastis, and are welcomed to take selfies on the red carpet walk. There will also be a silent auction boasting over 80 exclusive items.

July 15 | 6:30-11 p.m.

4101 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007

More info here.

Le Diplomate

Join Le Diplomate, a renowned French restaurant in D.C., as they commemorate la Fête de la Fédération with Parisian-inspired festivities and traditional French cuisine. Enjoy family-friendly fun, like face painting and live music, and live accordion music. Be sure to book a reservation at this D.C. staple.

July 14 & 15

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

More info here.

Alliance Fraçaise de Washington

The Alliance Fraçaise de Washington is a non-profit cultural and educational association that aims to promote French language and culture in the DC region. From 5:30-7 p.m., take a French Connections tour of D.C. with Katie Kirkpatrick, as she enlightens you about the abundance of French influence in D.C. Afterward, meet fellow Francophiles, and practice speaking your français with a glass of French wine in hand.

July 14 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203

More info here.

Cookology Culinary School

Experience the City of Love at Cookology Culinary School’s "Date Night: Bastille Day Celebration with French Classics." This guided cooking class will let you try your hand at French classics like Beef Bourguignon and Tart Tatin. Bon Appétit!

July 14 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203

More info here.

Lost Boy Cider

An Alexandria microbrewery meets classic French culture at Lost Boy Cider’s Bastille Day Party. Enjoy French 75 cider, macarons and free caricatures. Also enjoy live French music from Lezards de Salon. This event will surely have you saying "Vive la France!"

July 14 | 6-9:30 p.m.

317 Hooffs Run Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314

More info here.

Bistro Cacao

Enjoy the crème de la crème of DC’s French cuisine at Bistro Cacao. Reserve your spot to enjoy their Chef’s special three-course dinner, offering drink specials and live music on the patio. Try traditional escargot or a crêpe. Whatever you choose, it is sure to be très délicieux!



July 14

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

More info here.

Bastille Day at the Park

Tenleytown Main Street will celebrate Bastille Day at Fessenden Park. Live accordionist, Russell Wilson, sets the mood during this French celebration. Enjoy quiche and profiteroles, and take a chance at pétanque, a classic French lawn game. Before you bid the celebration adieu, don’t forget to make your own lavender sachet!



July 15 | 2-4 p.m.

Fessenden Park, 1670 0001, Washington, DC 20016

More info here.





Lafayette Square Tour

This Bastille Day, celebrate France’s influence on America during a White House area tour about famous French Americans. Ed Moser, ex-Tonight Show writer and former presidential Speechwriter, will guide you throughout history at Lafayette Square.



July 14 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

16th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001

More info here.

Opaline Bar and Brasserie

Bienvenue to Opaline Bar and Brasserie. Experience Paris in DC during a decadent dinner on their romantic terrace. Experience music, live entertainment and prizes. Also enjoy Belvedere snow cones and wine from Moët & Chandon, paired with a complimentary tasting from 5-8 p.m.

July 14th | 4:30-9:30 p.m.

806 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

More info here.

Mosaic Cuisine

French fusion restaurant, Mosaic Cuisine, is hosting a day full of French cuisine. You can choose to celebrate Bastille Day at their special brunch featuring traditional favorites, including $6 Kir Royales, a French cocktail. Or opt for their exquisite three-course dinner, ending with a Trio de Douceurs, including fresh black figs and blood orange sorbet.

July 14 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & 6 p.m.

186 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD 20852

More info here.









