3 adults and child displaced in basement fire in DC

D.C. Fire and Rescue officials are on the scene of a basement fire in Northwest.

Officials responded to the area of 4400 block N. Hampshire Avenue on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, this is a basement fire inside a two-story middle row dwelling.

Firefighters successfully gained control of the fire. Officials say three adults and one child have been displaced.

No reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX5 for more information.