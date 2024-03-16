2 ATMs discovered in DC creek, retrieved by crane

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a creek in D.C. for the discovery of two ATMs.

According to officers, they received a call around 10:52 a.m. on Friday, March 15, for the report of two ATMs being found in a creek. Officers responded to the area of 46th St and Grant St Northeast.

MPD deployed a crane in order to remove the two ATMs from the creek.

No word on potential suspects involved in this incident.




