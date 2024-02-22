2 in custody after barricade disrupts traffic in northwest DC

Authorities have taken two people into custody after they barricaded themselves in a building in northwest D.C.

The situation unfolded around 8 a.m. near Florida Avenue and 8th Street.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says police responded to a call for a possible armed robbery in the area. Ramirez says the two were taken into custody after they were barricaded in a Howard University building that was not in use.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Drivers in that area of northwest D.C. can expect numerous road closures.

The following roads remain closed:

- 2000 Block of Georgia Ave, NW

- 1800 Block of 7th Street, NW (Northbound)

- 900 Block of U Street, NW

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.