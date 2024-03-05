The Barbie movie is going on tour: See it outdoors in concert this summer

Barbie is going on tour this summer to give fans a chance to experience the 2023 film like never before.

The full-length feature film will be shown in amphitheaters across the country and will be accompanied live by a very special group - the Barbie Land Sinfonietta.

The Sinfonietta is an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra that tours around the globe.

Its musicians have performed with pop stars such as Renée Rapp, Brandy and Jordin Sparks and at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award winning producer Macy Schmidt, who was recently a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert tickets

The special showing is making 37 stops, beginning July 2 in Tampa and ending Aug. 18 in New York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local.

Presales begin Tuesday, March 5.

Get more information about city dates and tickets here .

This story was reported from Detroit.