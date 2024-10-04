Barack Obama endorses Angela Alsobrooks in critical Maryland Senate race

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland’s U.S. Senate race.

The county executive of Prince George’s County defeated U.S. Rep. David Trone in the May primary.

She and her Republican challenger, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, are locked in one of the nation’s toughest races that could determine control of the chamber.

Alsobrooks posted Obama’s video endorsement to X on Friday morning. "In this election, you have a chance to send a leader to the Senate who will always put you first. Angela Alsobrooks," he said. "As State’s Attorney, she helped cut violent crime in half and in the Senate, Angela will fight for you. She'll work to lower costs and lead the fight to protect our democracy and our freedoms. Control of the Senate could come down to Maryland, so vote for Angela Alsobrooks."

"I’m so grateful to have President Barack Obama’s endorsement and support to win this race and defend our Senate majority," Alsobrooks wrote. "Maryland, this is our moment to build a better future for our families, to protect our rights, and build a future where our children can thrive."