Bank robbery suspect arrested in Fairfax County, connected to multiple crimes in Virginia

A bank robbery suspect has been arrested in Fairfax County with the help of an off-duty officer and is believed to be connected to multiple robberies across the region.

Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston on Wednesday around 9:28 a.m.

Hunter implied he had a firearm and passed a note demanding money. He left the bank and fled the area in a Mercedes sedan.

Officers saturated the area and monitored exits of the local highways. An off-duty officer heard the sirens and began monitoring his radio. The officer then saw the Mercedes turn down Lincoln Lane in Tysons.

The off-duty officer coordinated other officers to the location. Hunter was found slouched inside the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Detectives believe Hunter was involved in multiple bank robberies in the region.

On Oct. 4 at 10:13 a.m. officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Rd. in Manassas to investigate initial reports of a panic alarm activation.

The investigation revealed a man entered the bank and approached a teller where he passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm before he took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank. At no time during the encounter were shots fired.

On Nov. 19 at 9:19 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of America located at 8501 Sudley Rd in Manassas to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed a man entered the bank and approached a teller where he passed a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a firearm.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank. At no time during the encounter was a firearm displayed.

Prince William County police say Hunter is the suspect in both of these robberies.

He has been charged with one count of robbery and is being held without bond. The money was recovered, and no firearm was found.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or others similar to call 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.