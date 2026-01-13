Expand / Collapse search

BANFIELD TRIAL LIVE UPDATES: Witnesses testify in au pair murder trial

By Vernon Miles
Published  January 13, 2026 11:53am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The murder trial of Brendan Banfield is now underway in Fairfax County. Banfield is accused of murdering his wife and another man — all amid an alleged affair with the family’s au pair.

Watch the trial live in the player above, on FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 DC's YouTube page and on TikTok. 

Brendan Banfield Trial: Opening statements Tuesday

The murder trial of Brendan Banfield is now underway in Fairfax County, with opening statements set for Tuesday after a jury was seated Monday.

11:55 a.m. - First responders testify

Officer Zachary Beckner testifying that Brendan Banfield appeared to have blood on his hands.

Beckner says he allowed Brendan to wash his hands in the aftermath of the killing. Police did not collect any samples of the blood on his hands. Beckner said he "felt bad for him."

Police also say they moved a gun at the scene and that one officer stepped on a knife.

10:40 a.m. - 911 call, body cam footage shared

The first witnesses on Tuesday are 911 dispatcher Alicia Dale and Officer Justin Hugh, the patrol officer on the scene. 

The 911 call from Brendan Banfield and Juliana Peres Magalhães following the murder of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan was played during the ongoing murder trial Tuesday morning. 

"I need help," Magalhães can be heard saying on the call. 

"There’s somebody here, I shot him," Banfield can be heard saying. "He stabbed her. There’s several marks on her neck, what do I do?"

"I SHOT HIM" | 911 call played in court during au pair affair murder trial

Brendan Banfield is accused of killing his wife, Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan amid what prosecutors describe as an affair with the family’s au pair. During day 2 of the au pair affair murder trial, a 911 call was played from the day the Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan were killed.

