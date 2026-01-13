BANFIELD TRIAL LIVE UPDATES: Witnesses testify in au pair murder trial

The murder trial of Brendan Banfield is now underway in Fairfax County. Banfield is accused of murdering his wife and another man — all amid an alleged affair with the family’s au pair.

Find live updates below.

11:55 a.m. - First responders testify

Officer Zachary Beckner testifying that Brendan Banfield appeared to have blood on his hands.

Beckner says he allowed Brendan to wash his hands in the aftermath of the killing. Police did not collect any samples of the blood on his hands. Beckner said he "felt bad for him."

Police also say they moved a gun at the scene and that one officer stepped on a knife.

10:40 a.m. - 911 call, body cam footage shared

The first witnesses on Tuesday are 911 dispatcher Alicia Dale and Officer Justin Hugh, the patrol officer on the scene.

The 911 call from Brendan Banfield and Juliana Peres Magalhães following the murder of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan was played during the ongoing murder trial Tuesday morning.

"I need help," Magalhães can be heard saying on the call.

"There’s somebody here, I shot him," Banfield can be heard saying. "He stabbed her. There’s several marks on her neck, what do I do?"