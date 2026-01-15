BANFIELD TRIAL LIVE UPDATES: Au pair murder trial enters day 4

Expand / Collapse search
By and Vernon Miles
Published  January 15, 2026 10:39am EST
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The murder trial of Brendan Banfield is now underway in Fairfax County. Banfield is accused of murdering his wife and another man — all amid an alleged affair with the family’s au pair.

10:48 a.m. – Murder weapons

The prosecution is exhibiting the weapons involved in the murder, including a bloody knife and Brendan Banfield's service weapon, along with blood splatter at the scene.

10:35 a.m. – Forensic evidence

Today's focus is turning to the forensic evidence of the crime scene. Police are currently testifying about their analysis of the crime scene, starting with Joe Ryan's body.

