Band teacher arrested in Fairfax Co. after driving over 1,500 miles for sex with teen, police say

A Texas teacher was arrested in Fairfax County last week after police say he drove over 1,500 miles believing that he was going to have sex with a teenage girl.

Police say David Ortiz, 32, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 12 after arriving in Fairfax County where he expected to meet the juvenile for illicit activity.

In December 2023, Ortiz began having sexual conversations with an individual he believed to be a juvenile, who was actually a Child Exploitation Unit detective with the Fairfax County Police Department.

"He thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl," said Second Lieutenant Chris Arenas with the Child Exploitation Unit.

The unit began conducting an operation to crack down on child predators.

Police say Ortiz indicated that he was going to make the trip to Virginia on Jan. 10. When he arrived two days later, detectives were waiting to take him into custody.

An investigation revealed that Ortiz is a high school band teacher at United Independent School District. Detectives are in communication with Texas authorities.

Ortiz has been charged with production of child sexual abuse material, use of communication device to solicit a minor, attempted indecent liberties with a minor, and eight counts of use of communication device to solicit a minor (second or subsequent offense).

He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.