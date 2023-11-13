Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll unanimous Rookie of the Year winners

PHOENIX (AP) — Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll were unanimous selections for Rookies of the Year on Monday night, with Henderson winning the American League honor and Carroll earning the National League award.

The well-rounded stars used power, speed and defense to help their respective franchises to the playoffs after both teams lost 110 games just two seasons ago.

It was just the fifth time both the AL and NL selections were unanimous, the first since the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in 2017.

The 22-year-old Henderson split time between third base and shortstop, providing above-average defense at both spots, while batting .255 with 28 homers, 82 RBIs, 100 runs, 29 doubles and 10 stolen bases. The numbers were strikingly similar to Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.'s first full season — another shortstop who won the award in 1982.

Henderson received all 30 first-place votes and 150 points. Cleveland pitcher Tanner Bibee was second with 20 second-place votes and 67 points. Boston slugger Triston Casas was third with 25 points.

Texas third baseman Josh Jung finished fourth while Houston catcher Yainer Diaz was fifth.

Carroll’s season ended with a surprise appearance in the World Series, where the Diamondbacks fell to the Rangers in five games. The 23-year-old hit .285 with 25 homers and 54 stolen bases during the regular season, making the All-Star team and becoming the first rookie to join the 25-50 club.

The D-backs had been the last of the current 30 teams without a Rookie of the Year winner.