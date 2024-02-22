Baltimore-Washington Parkway crashes cause major delays early Thursday morning

Two early morning crashes along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway caused major delays Thursday in the Laurel area.

The southbound lanes of the parkway were closed due to a crash before Powder Mill Road. FOX 5’s Annie Mae says traffic is exiting at MD-197 toward US-1 or southbound Interstate-95 to join the Beltway.

A crash along the northbound lanes of the parkway before MD-197 have the right lane and shoulder blocked.

Southbound delays are at over an hour and northbound lanes are delayed nearly 30 minutes.