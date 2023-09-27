Baltimore tech company remembers beloved CEO Pava Marie LaPere

The Baltimore tech company EcoMap Technologies will hold a vigil in remembrance of beloved CEO Pava La Pere, who was found dead in her apartment Monday morning.

The 26-year-old CEO was recently recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 as an award recipient in 2023 in the social impact category. La Pere was best known for her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, amplifying ecosystems, and fortifying Baltimore's tech community.

EcoMap Technologies invites the community to come together to share stories, memories, and heartfelt tributes. The ceremony will be held at the south steps of the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon, near the Walters Art Museum, Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

According to police, LaPere was found dead Monday morning at 11:34 a.m. in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Baltimore. This all comes shortly after a missing-persons report was received. Her death continues to be under investigation.

During a press conference, officials revealed 32-year-old Jason Deans Billingsley, as a suspect in the case. Billingsley is also wanted for first-degree murder, assault and other charges.

Police do not believe Billingsley had any relationship with LaPere.

Billingsley was convicted of attempted rape and other violent crimes in 2011 and received a sentence of 30 years, but he was paroled in October 2022.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Baltimore police.