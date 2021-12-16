Baltimore police search for suspect who fatally shot dad in front of his kids

Jake Rogers, a 34-year-old Baltimore Department of Public Works employee, was loading his three children into a minivan on Thursday morning when a suspect ran up and fatally shot him.

The Baltimore Police Department is now asking the public to help identify the shooter, who can be seen on video hiding in a neighbor's yard across the street before running over and shooting Rogers.

The shooter, who is described as "a Black male, medium height and build, wearing all black," fled on foot from the scene right after the shooting.

Rogers was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His three children were unharmed in the shooting.

Tracy Stover, a neighbor, told the Baltimore Sun that he heard five gunshots followed by screaming from the children.

Baltimore has already had 322 homicides and 678 shooting incidents this year, according to police data.

The police department is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooting suspect.

