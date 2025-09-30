Baltimore police investigating viral video of reported assault in Federal Hill

Baltimore police say they’re aware of a viral video showing what they’re calling an assault in the city’s Federal Hill neighborhood.

The Brief Viral video shows man slammed into car window in Federal Hill. Police say no reports have been filed, but detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore police.



The department posted the video to X, showing a man who appears to be a bar bouncer putting another man in a chokehold and slamming his head into a nearby car window.

The window shattered on impact, and the man was released from the chokehold after someone wearing a shirt marked "security" arrived.

Police say the incident happened in the unit block of E. Cross Street. No reports or calls have been made to police, but detectives are actively investigating.

The bar outside which the incident occurred released the following statement:

"We have been made aware of the situation that occurred Saturday night outside of our premises. The individual in question is NOT an employee of Public House, and we will no longer be working with the security company that was on duty this weekend that employed the individual. Their actions do not reflect our values, and said individual has been banned, effective immediately. We love our guests and our community, and will continue to do everything in our power to provide the safe and fun experience you have come to know and expect inside of our business.

PUBLIC HOUSE"

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2499 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.