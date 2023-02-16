Baltimore man arrested for 2022 murder in same block where killing happened: police

Baltimore police say they arrested a suspect in a 2022 homicide in the same block where the killing happened.

Officers say 25-year-old Quintell Holmes shot Clarence Adkins IV last December 29 outside the Dollar Plus Store in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street.

Quintell Holmes (Baltimore Police Department)

Investigators say an argument inside the store between the two led up to the shooting. Police say 25-year-old Adkins IV was taken to Shock Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.

On February 13, 2023 police arrested Holmes in the same block where the shooting happened. Officers say Holmes was in possession of a loaded handgun when he was taken into custody.

Holmes faces first-degree murder and handgun charges. He is being held without bail.