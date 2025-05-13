The Brief Major rail delays as a Baltimore warehouse fire disrupts train service across the D.C. region. MARC Penn Line canceled, while Acela and Northeast Corridor trains remain operational. Safety concerns over possible warehouse collapse and halted Amtrak service between Wilmington and D.C.



A fire at a Baltimore warehouse is impacting train service in the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday, with major rail lines announcing delays and cancellations.

Baltimore fire disrupts trains

What we know:

While Acela and Northeast Corridor trains are running as scheduled, the MARC Penn Line remains canceled, says FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick. Some passengers at Union Station who missed the alerts are now searching for alternate routes.

The fire, located dangerously close to Amtrak tracks, prompted Baltimore’s fire chief to request that Amtrak de-energize overhead power lines to ensure firefighter safety. As a result, trains between Wilmington and Washington, D.C., have been halted, Alnwick says.

Major delays for D.C. commuters

Officials also worry that the burning warehouse may collapse onto sections of the tracks. The Northeast Corridor, Amtrak’s busiest sector, and the MARC Penn Line—which serves over 24,000 passengers daily—remain impacted.

The Maryland Transit Administration plans to reassess service schedules later this morning, determining adjustments for the afternoon commute.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Baltimore fire disrupts rail service, causing major delays across DC region