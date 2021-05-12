FOX 5 Exclusive: Baltimore cinder-block assault suspect caught on camera in previous attack

A Baltimore man who was caught on camera attacking two Asian shop owners with a cinder block was recorded attacking a security guard with a piece of lumber just minutes before, police say.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Daryl Doles, 50, is already charged with two counts of aggravated assault for his attack on the two women.

But just moments before, Baltimore police believe he swung a large piece of wood at a security guard at a separate liquor store.

Video: Man charged in Baltimore after attacking women with cement block

The security guard was armed during the encounter, according to police.

In the video, Doles can be seen swinging it at the guard’s knees, until the store owner finally pries it free.

Baltimore police say the incident occurred after Doles was told he couldn’t use the lottery machine at the store.

Moments later, he attacked the two women in a nearby liquor store at closing time, police say.

Both were seriously injured.

Both stores are Asian owned, but the motive has not been determined.

Police are still trying to determine what prompted the attacks.

READ MORE: No one injured in massive Baltimore sugar plant fire

Former U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert Hur is representing the women police say Doles attacked.

Last week, Hur, the head of Maryland’s Anti-Asian Crime Task Force said in an exclusive interview with FOX 5:

Advertisement

There is an overarching a disturbing trend I think perhaps developing where people think it's OK if someone looks different from me or someone looks like a foreigner whatever that means for me to punch them or push them or stab them. If there's a message that I hope we can get out pushing back on this constant barrage of events it seems like daily now it's that it has to stop.