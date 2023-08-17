A Baltimore County jewelry store was badly damaged after smash-and-grab thieves drove a vehicle through the storefront and ransacked the business.

The burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Radcliffe Jewelers in the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Baltimore area jewelry store ransacked by smash-and-grab thieves

Police say the thieves drove a van into the building allowing them access inside. Once they entered, investigators say they stole several high-end items before fleeing the scene.

According to WBFF, the thieves made off with 700,000.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020 or 1-866-756-2587. A $2,000 reward is being offered in the case.