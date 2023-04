Police are on the lookout for a child kidnapped in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 12:20 p.m, they responded to the 5000 block of Astor Place SE for the report of a kidnapping. The mother of the child allowed the suspect into her home, where he then took the child and left. The suspect is connected to the child's father, according to police.

No injuries were reported. The suspect has not been arrested.