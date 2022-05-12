Baby formula networks help DC area moms amid shortage

With a baby formula shortage impacting families nationwide, some parents are taking matters into their own hands.

A Northern Virginia-based mom named Luly decided to create a Facebook group called NOVA Baby Formula Finding Network.

"I saw a post with this mom, and she was desperate. I mean you could feel the desperation in her post, and I said I have to do something," she explained. "Started Thursday morning, it had hundreds of members within hours.

Most people posted things like "A friend of mine has these samples to give!" and "Free pick up in Lorton."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"It’s scary, right? You know the very basic necessity of your child is being able to feed them and house them, and one of those kind of portions of that is almost beyond our control," Luly said.

Lindsay Gill, a mom who started The Napkin Network in Washington D.C. two years ago, is using her platform to help other moms in need.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"It’s affecting all moms," she explained. "It doesn’t matter if you have the financial means or not, what background you come from, what neighborhood you live in. If you’re a mom and you have a baby that needs formula, you’re being affected. So now we’re all in need."

Gill plans to host a formula drive Friday in Potomac.

"Bring it if you have it, take it if you need it," she said.

Advertisement