Baby formula alternatives that haven't been recalled

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses after the babies reportedly consumed powdered infant formula from Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The powdered infant formula in question is believed to be contaminated with bacteria.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the cases span across three states including Minnesota, Texas, and Ohio. The fear is the problem could be widespread – potentially global.

Abbott has now initiated a voluntary recall of products possibly affected including Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare powdered formulas.

FOX 5 has learned, in the Washington, D.C. area, parents are flooding pediatric office phone lines with concerns about their child’s formula and in some cases sickened babies.

MedStar Health pediatrician Dr. Tia Medley says if parents are concerned they should call their pediatrician and watch for symptoms including fever, vomiting, and tiredness.

Dr. Medley also says there are several alternative baby formulas parents can purchase that have not been recalled. She recommends Target's Up & Up brand and Walmart's Parent's Choice option.

Meanwhile, Abbott is urging parents and caregivers to enter the product lot code on the formula container into the company’s website to see if it’s part of the recall.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or Elecare powdered infant formulas if:

- The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

- The code on the container contains K8, SH, OR Z2

- The expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later

The FDA says it has initiated an inspection at the Michigan facility. The agency has found several positive Cronobacter sakazakii results from environmental samples taken by the FDA.