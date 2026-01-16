The Brief Crews delivered a baby girl in a car off I‑270 Friday morning. Firefighters found the family pulled over as the mother went into labor. Mom and newborn were taken to a hospital.



Emergency crews helped a woman deliver a healthy baby girl in a car on the side of a Maryland highway early Friday morning.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded around 7 a.m. to the Falls Road exit ramp off Interstate 270, where they found a vehicle pulled over with its flashers on. The child’s father told crews his wife was in labor.

Crews assisted with the delivery before transporting the mother and newborn to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the baby’s name has not yet been released.

Baby born on side of Maryland highway (Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)