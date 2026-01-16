Baby born on side of Maryland highway
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews helped a woman deliver a healthy baby girl in a car on the side of a Maryland highway early Friday morning.
What we know:
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded around 7 a.m. to the Falls Road exit ramp off Interstate 270, where they found a vehicle pulled over with its flashers on. The child’s father told crews his wife was in labor.
Crews assisted with the delivery before transporting the mother and newborn to a nearby hospital.
Officials say the baby’s name has not yet been released.
Baby born on side of Maryland highway (Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue .