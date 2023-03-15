Baby bald eagle born on Dulles Greenway, more eggs expected to hatch

article

A baby bald eagle has been born on the Dulles Greenway with two more expected to hatch later this week.

Rosa and Martin, the adult female and male bald eagles that reside on the Dulles Greenway Wetlands in Leesburg, Virginia, laid three eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched Tuesday morning, and the second and third eaglets are predicted to hatch within the week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"We are elated to share the wonderful news that Rosa and Martin have welcomed their first eaglet into the nest this season," said Terry Hoffman, Public & Customer Relations Manager, Dulles Greenway. "We look forward to sharing these captivating moments with our eagle fans, as we await the arrival of eaglet number two and three in a few days. We encourage viewers to join the live-stream camera and speak with our eagle camera volunteers about Rosa and Martin’s offspring."

Featured article

According to the National Eagle Center, bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs per year and they begin to hatch after about 35 days of incubation. Once the incubation period is over, it can take up to two days for the hatchling to emerge.

The next stage in the nesting process will be rearing and preparing the baby eaglets to fledge, which is at about 10 to 12 weeks of age.

Rosa, Martin and their offspring can be viewed on the Dulles Greenway live-stream eagle cameras.