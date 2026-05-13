B-CC athletic director’s message about baseball team sparks controversy

The Brief A private message from a school official that surfaced publicly is drawing controversy at a Montgomery County high school. The message involves Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School athletic director Mike Krawczel, who allegedly wrote a text saying he wanted the baseball team to lose during a playoff game. In response, Krawczel sent a letter to the baseball community apologizing for the message and acknowledging the backlash it caused.



A private message from a school official that surfaced publicly is drawing controversy at a Montgomery County high school.

The message involves Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School athletic director Mike Krawczel, who allegedly wrote in a text that he wanted the school’s baseball team to lose during a playoff game.

"All the players—beyond baseball—were very upset. The parents were very angry, concerned about his feelings toward the baseball team and athletics in general at B-CC," Rex Garcia-Hidalgo, president of the B-CC Sports Boosters, told FOX 5 D.C.

File Photo.

The text reportedly read: "I hate our baseball team, we were losing 4–0, and now we’re winning 5–4. I hope our season ends tonight."

The image was reportedly taken from behind Krawczel by an unnamed student during last weekend’s playoff game and later circulated on social media.

What they're saying:

In response, Krawczel sent a letter to the baseball community saying he met with team members, apologized for the message, and acknowledged the backlash it caused.

"I am reaching out to let you know that I met with members of the baseball team today at lunch," the letter stated. "There was a post on Instagram that has created embarrassment and anger. I apologized for the embarrassment and anger that the post caused."

He added that the message "does not reflect how I feel about baseball," and said he was committed to improving the team’s experience moving forward.

Garcia-Hidalgo said his understanding is that Krawczel described the message as a joke and had been frustrated with some team behavior this season. He added that conversations between the baseball community and Krawczel are ongoing.

Montgomery County Public Schools declined to comment, citing state privacy laws regarding personnel matters. Krawczel also declined comment.