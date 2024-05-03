Autumn Joi shares why she left WHUR in emotional interview

Autumn Joi knows now she’s starting from experience not from scratch.

The media personality has been a popular mainstay in her hometown of the DMV for many years. She has also worked in other markets across the country; and was one of the first stars to break out in the early days of reality TV after a stint on VH1’s "The Flavor of Love."

So, it came as a surprise to many of her faithful followers when she left the famed, DC radio station, WHUR-FM in 2023. Autumn Joi has a successful run at the station for a few years becoming the station's host of its number-one rated midday program. To this day, people want to know what led to her departure.

In an intimate and emotional conversation, Joi sits down with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell on "Motivation with Marissa" to share what she says happened and how it impacted her emotionally. The Prince George’s County mother of two discusses the power of pivoting professionally in unchartered waters.

Her episode on "Motivation with Marissa" streams at 9 a.m. this Saturday and then will be made available on demand.