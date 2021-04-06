Authorities search water in St. Mary’s County for brothers, 13 and 15, missing from canoe

Authorities are searching the water in St. Mary's County for two missing brothers last seen in a canoe.

The brother, 15-year-old Josiah Vladimir Clark and 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark, were last seen in the water off of Henry James Road in Ridge, Maryland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 301-475-8008.