Authorities search water in St. Mary’s County for brothers, 13 and 15, missing from canoe
RIDGE, Md. - Authorities are searching the water in St. Mary's County for two missing brothers last seen in a canoe.
The brother, 15-year-old Josiah Vladimir Clark and 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark, were last seen in the water off of Henry James Road in Ridge, Maryland.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 301-475-8008.
Missing brother 15-year-old Josiah Vladimir Clark and 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark (St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office)