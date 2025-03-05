Police investigating two burglaries in northern VA communities, believed to be linked

The Brief Fairfax County police released security footage of suspected home burglars Tuesday. The suspects are believed to have hit homes in Springfield and Burke in late February. Residents who live nearby said they’re being more cautious.



Suspected burglars hit two northern Virginia communities, and now police are asking the public for help. They released surveillance images Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Police believe two burglaries, one in Springfield and one in Burke, are linked.

The Burke incident occurred on February 25 at about 9:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Burning Branch Road. Suspects forced their way into a home and stole property, according to investigators. Authorities released a picture of one of the suspects as well as a van believed to be tied to the case.

The Springfield burglary happened one night later, on February 26, at 8:45 p.m. A home was broken into in the 8000 block of Diving Cliff Lane, detectives said. They released images showing suspects inside of the home that had been burglarized.

Local perspective:

A couple who lives near the Burke burglary told FOX 5 that on the day of the break-in, they noticed the van seen in the surveillance footage released by police. Brian, who did not want to give his last name, added, "we live here, we have family here, so we’ve got to be more cautious about what’s around our area."

What you can do: