Authorities investigating after USPS mail carrier, resident get into fight in Frederick County

The Brief A USPS mail carrier had a fight with a resident in Frederick County, Md. Video shows a dog running toward the mail carrier, followed by a physical confrontation between the two adults. According to police, the dog did not bite or injure the mail carrier.



Officials are investigating an altercation between a U.S. Postal worker and a resident involving a dog in Frederick County, Md., that was caught on camera.

FOX 5 spoke with the owner of the dog seen in the video. She is in a cast, and says she wants to press charges against the postal worker for assault.

Caught on camera:

The incident happened Friday in the Amber Meadows neighborhood off U.S. Route 15, where Frederick police responded to a reported disturbance involving a USPS mail carrier and a resident.

Video recorded from a neighbor’s vantage point shows a dog running toward the mail carrier, followed by a physical confrontation between the two adults.

The dog’s owner, Naqia Rollins, plans to pursue charges against the postal worker. She says the dog seen in the video is her family’s seven-month-old puppy.

According to police, the dog did not bite or injure the mail carrier. Animal Control was notified but did not take enforcement action because no bite occurred, police said.

What she says:

"I intended to help pick up the mail, but she kept hitting me, so I hit her back," said Taqia Rollins, the dog’s owner.

Rollins says she suffered a fracture in her arm during the incident and is now in a cast. When asked whether her arm injury was caused by being hit or by hitting back, Rollins said she was unsure.

Police say the U.S. Postal Service is handling the matter internally with its employee. Both parties were referred to the District Court commissioner for possible second-degree assault charges.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that it is reviewing the case. As of now, no charging decision has been made.

FOX 5 also reached out to USPS. They have not yet provided comment.