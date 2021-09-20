Audit finds glitches in cashless tolling system overbilled Maryland drivers thousands

Maryland legislative auditors found that glitches in the cashless tolling infrastructure at the state's bridges, tunnels and express lanes overbilled motorists thousands of dollars.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Office of Legislative Audit's report on the Maryland Transportation Authority comes about a year after the state announced it permanently ceased cash toll collections and moved to fully electronic tolling systems.

The report was first reported by WBAL-TV.

Problems included electronic tolls incorrectly counting vehicle axels and overcharging motorists, customers billed twice for passing a toll once and overbilling for some with commuter plans.

