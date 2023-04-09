Audience members removed for singing over 'The Bodyguard' performers in England

Some audience members were forcibly removed from The Palace Theater in Manchester, England, for being disruptive.

It was during the production of the "The Bodyguard" on April 7.

Patron Emma Louise Yates filmed two women being removed from the seats by security officers while other audience members chanted "Out."

People tweeted that the show was stopped when audience members sang over the performers during the final number.

"Went to The Palace Theatre in Manchester to watch The Bodyguard and a bunch of entitled p***** starting singing over the lead during the final song. A riot broke out, the show was cancelled and the police were called," said a tweet from user @tashalou96, alongside a photo of police vehicles outside the venue.

According to local news reports, officers responded to the venue after staff reported a number of people in the audience causing a disturbance.

The performance was stopped with around 10 minutes left and was not continued. No arrests were reported.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.