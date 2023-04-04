Attorney who represented DC families in child sex abuse case faces child pornography charges

A Florida attorney who represented D.C. families in a 2019 child sex abuse case has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Authorities say 53-year-old Michael T. Dolce was arrested on March 15 after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his West Palm Beach apartment.

Investigators say they discovered Dolce actively downloading child pornography using peer-2-peer software.

Nearly 2000 images and videos of child pornography were recovered from his devices, accordning to officials..

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.