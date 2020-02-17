Attorney of Montgomery County woman accused of murdering children wants charges dropped; dad implores public to help find children

article

Attorneys representing a Montgomery County woman accused of murdering her children are pushing to have the charges dismissed due to “incompetency to stand trial.”

Catherine Hoggle was indicted in 2017 in connection with the deaths of 2-year-old Jacob and 4-year-old Sarah.

On Tuesday, Hoggle’s competency will be evaluated in Montgomery County circuit court – and it could be her last.

Citing Maryland law, her representation says the charges must be dropped.

Jacob and Sarah disappeared on Sept. 7, 2014 – and Hoggle has refused to reveal where they’re located.

The children’s father, Troy Turner, fears that Hoggle will be released with the children’s location still unknown.

With state doctors saying she’s been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, Hoggle has been confined to a mental facility.

Prosecutors, however, believe that her condition is improving, citing at least one doctor who says she is “bordering on competency.”

In January, Turner told FOX 5 that he’s outraged over the possibility that Hoggle’s charges could be dismissed.

“Forget everything else. You have a woman who murdered two children and you’re just going to let her walk without a trial even?” Troy Turner said.

Turner is imploring the public to support his efforts to find the children.

“I am fearful that Catherine [Hoggle] may be released into the public. I will never give-up hope on finding my children, one way or another, they will never be forgotten,” he said.

