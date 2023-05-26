Attempted murder suspect Baby K is an aspiring drill rapper: sources

As the manhunt continues for 15-year-old attempted murder suspect Baby K, FOX 5 is also taking a look at where his nickname comes from.

Sources told FOX 5, Baby K is part of the drill rap music scene with songs and music videos posted under the handle, BabyK2800.

Prince George’s County police are aware of the videos but will not comment on them as part of their investigation.

It is not clear if he posted himself, but a song was shared via the BabyK2800 Apple Music account days after the violent bus assault and fatal D.C. shooting.

In a song title "LLM," Baby K raps, "I’m never gon’ stop. I’m stormin’ outside, put a switch on my Glock."

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III has repeatedly spoken about Glock switches, which he says have the capability to turn a semi-automatic firearm into an automatic one – essentially turning it into a machine gun.

Montgomery County Police Captain Nicholas Picerno told FOX 5 over the phone that law enforcement is paying close attention to drill rap. The rap subgenre, he explained, often amplifies a violent act and can turn into a deadly back and forth — the more viral the video or song, the bigger the "diss" or insult.

Capt. Picerno spoke about how drill rap started in Chicago and over the past several years, has become more popular elsewhere.

D.C. police have repeatedly declined to interview with FOX 5 on the matter. Different officials and community sources have told FOX 5 that recent shootings, including the deadly shooting at a funeral last month, and shots fired at Tysons Corner Center last year, were also incidents connected to D.C.-area drill rappers who are alleged to have local gang or D.C. neighborhood crew ties.

It’s not like before, where it took large amounts of money to produce a video. Now, police say a video can be shot on a cell phone. They’re inexpensive and sometimes show people flashing guns, wads of cash, and smoking weed.

23Rackz was a 16-year-old drill rapper killed after posting his location online in Southeast D.C. last year. A social media post said the family would be marking the one-year anniversary with a balloon release on Friday.

The victim’s producer, Hugo Squirl, spoke with FOX 5 about what’s going on.

We also asked whether producers are also responsible for this violence.

"I don’t think we are the ones to blame because we are really trying to help them and put them in environments to know that it’s a better life than what the environment that they are in now. So the drill music, all they are really rapping about is the life that they’re in," he explained.

" Unfortunately it’s just, it’s really getting out of hand and that’s why we’re trying to develop youth programs to help the kids out ‘cause there’s just no hope right now," he added.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Hugo and others believed 23Rackz was very talented and could’ve made it big.

He told FOX 5 that kids don’t want basketball, they want to rap, which is why a few others are working on a youth project at the old BET Soundstage.

He also spoke about how for others, it is a form of artistic expression and a way to remove themselves from their situation.

Baby K’s producer has not responded to FOX 5 for comment yet. Some of the 15-year-old suspect’s videos have since been taken down. A disclaimer on the link now says "This video is private."

Some consider talking about drill rap this way as glorifying violence. However, Captain Picerno says it is important for parents to listen and learn what the lyrics mean.

He gave the example of a situation in New York, where a dance move got so popular everyone started doing it. However, those copying the dance move had no idea where it came from and what it actually meant.

"And every time that was re-shared online, that went to further bolster the underground scene of that criminal organization because they had unknowing participants doing this insult to the other gang," the Montgomery County police captain explained. "I think it’s [part of it] to having awareness of what your children are doing, awareness what you’re getting involved in yourself [like I said] people were doing this dance not having any knowledge what they were doing. So, you know I think just being educated on what the world is around you is just very important."



