16-year-old rapper 23 Rackz shot and killed in Southeast

A 16-year-old local rapper was shot Thursday morning in Southeast, according to D.C. Police.

Authorities say the teenager, who police have identified as Justin Johnson of Temple Hills, was shot on the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace. Johnson performs under the name 23 Rackzs and released an album titled Rookie of the Year in 2021. In April, he released two songs — "Dragging" and "Hook."

D.C. radio host DJ Akademiks said he gave the up-and-coming rapper an opportunity on his high school tour. "Mannnnn streets ain't playing only 16 smh brought him out to Suitland HS for myHS Tour and the kids went crazy," he shared on Instagram. "It's just sad to see another talented youth gone another parent losing a child."

Authorities say the call came in for the shooting at 11:24 a.m. Shell casings were recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

D.C. Police is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.