Expand / Collapse search

Attempted ATM robbery under investigation at 7-Eleven in Southeast DC

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say suspects tried to steal money from an ATM at a convenience store in Southeast, D.C. early Friday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers say the incident was reported around 5:40 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of Naylor Road.

Police say the suspects got into the building and tried to open the ATM.

Officers are on the scene at this time. The investigation is still continuing.