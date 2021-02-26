Attempted ATM robbery under investigation at 7-Eleven in Southeast DC

Authorities say suspects tried to steal money from an ATM at a convenience store in Southeast, D.C. early Friday morning.

Officers say the incident was reported around 5:40 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of Naylor Road.

Police say the suspects got into the building and tried to open the ATM.

Officers are on the scene at this time. The investigation is still continuing.