ATF says high-tech truck may help solve DC gun crimes

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives believe a high-tech truck can help solve gun crimes in the District.

It’s called the Crime Gun Intelligence Mobile Command Center. Brought to Southwest after problems arose at D.C.’s crime lab, it’s been used to process pretty much every gun that’s been taken off the city’s streets in the last month.

"It’s what we call rapid crime gun intelligence," ATF Special Agent Sam Ward said Wednesday before giving Fox 5 a tour of the truck.

Essentially evidence is brought in by personnel from the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Capitol Police or other partner agencies. It’s checked-in first and then test-fired inside of the truck.

"It’s all about the firing pin on the casing and how the firing pin strikes the actual cartridge itself," explained MPD Det. Wayne Garrish.

The casing is then brought to the other side of the truck for ballistic imaging. The high-resolution 3D images are uploaded to a server to see if the weapon matches any other crimes, which could lead to a potential break in a case.

"Every firearm has unique qualities, exactly like a finger print," Ward said.

ATF agents weren’t sure how long the Mobile Command Center would remain in the District, adding they hope to help MPD for as long as they can.