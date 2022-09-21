Expand / Collapse search

At least $40,000 worth of comic books stolen in Falls Church

By Aaron Arnstein and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are investigating a burglary at a Falls Church comic store. 

City of Falls Church police said they were called to Victory Comics at about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.  

When they arrived at the scene, located at 586 S Washington St., they discovered a shattered front door.  

Police notified the store’s owner who estimated at least $40,000 worth of comic books were stolen. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the City of Falls Church police at 703-241-5053 or police@fallschurchva.gov