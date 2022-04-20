Ashburn man arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl in 1987

Fairfax County Police announced Wednesday they believe they have cracked a cold case involving the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago.

After a thorough investigation, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau Cold Case Squad arrested a 59-year-old Ashburn man for the sexual assault that occurred in Fairfax on March 6, 1987.

In January, William Clark was identified as a person of interest through genetic genealogy research for the crime. Detectives were able to obtain a sample of Clark’s DNA, which was submitted on Feb. 15 to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science (VADFS) for direct comparison.

On April 14th, detectives received a positive match between Clark and the evidence recovered from the scene of the crime 35 years ago. Authorities obtained warrants for rape, abduction with intent to defile, and attempted forcible sodomy. Clark was arrested on Monday, April 18 by detectives from Fairfax County Police Department's Fugitive Track and Apprehension Team. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Authorities believe that on March 6, 1987, the mother of the victim received a phone call from Clark pretending to be a local radio personality. Clark told the woman she only needed to listen to the radio station to be eligible for $1,000 and a trip to Hawaii. He stated that he needed personal information to proceed with the award. The woman provided him with her home phone number and address.

Clark then called the home, and the 14-year-old victim answered. He again pretended to be a radio personality and told the victim she won $1,000 and a trip to Hawaii. The man used a ruse to convince the girl to go to the address of a local radio station in Fairfax City.

When the teenager arrived, Clark enticed the victim into his car and drove to a wooded area on Ridgetop Road near Lee Highway. When the two got out of the car, Clark implied he had a weapon and sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl before driving away.

Advertisement

The incident was reported the same day, and forensic evidence was collected. Over the past 35 years, detectives eliminated more than 70 possible suspects. Through the evolution of technology, forensic evidence was tested numerous times before detectives identified Clark's DNA as a match.